Our prior bulletin talked about how the parties were very close to an agreement in late-February/early-March. Unexpectedly, AgeCare delayed responding to the Union's settlement package and wanted to change the bargaining process. The Union then began to consider its options to pressure AgeCare to reach an agreeable settlement.



We are pleased to report that negotiations have since gotten back on track. The parties met in person in Kelowna on April 19th. AgeCare apologized for the delay and the parties returned to the agreed bargaining process. Discussions on April 19th were productive, and a potential settlement was once again within sight. The following week, on the afternoon of April 29th, the parties met again via Zoom and continued to make progress.



The parties have another half-day of bargaining scheduled for May 12th, and another half-day scheduled for May 19th, if needed. Your union bargaining committee hopes we will reach a tentative agreement with AgeCare this month that we will recommend you vote "yes" to ratify.



Separately, we are happy to announce that AgeCare employees at Cariboo Place in Williams Lake have voted to join the Union! The Labour Relations Board has now certified the Cariboo Place employees as members of our BCGEU bargaining unit for AgeCare. We are thrilled to have these workers as part of our union family-covered by the terms of the current collective agreement, and part of our fight for contract improvements. Welcome aboard!



We will provide another update after this week's bargaining session. If you or a co-worker does not receive these bulletins directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we don't have a current personal email address on file. If this is you, please log in or create an account on the BCGEU Member Portal to update your contact information.



Thank you again for your patience and support throughout this lengthy process.



In solidarity,



Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair

Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member

Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here











