This is a message from your AgeCare Union Bargaining Committee.

We wanted to keep you all in the loop on how things are going at the bargaining table with your employer. At this point, we have spent several days at the table with the employer exchanging proposals on both monetary and non-monetary items.

We did not feel that we got very far with monetary responses from the employer during the first round. However, your employer said they will go through our monetary items in detail and come back to us with responses during our next dates at the table, on March 18-19, 2024.

We will keep you posted as things develop.

Thank you,

AgeCare Union Bargaining Committee

UWU/MoveUP