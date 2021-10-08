Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
All BCGEU Members at AgeCare - Pre-Bargaining Bulletin #5: Ready for Negotiations - BCGEU
Published on October 08, 2021
At the time of the partial sale of Vantage Living Inc. to AgeCare on August 1, 2021, your former Vantage bargaining committee became your new AgeCare bargaining committee.
Since then, your committee has continued to develop and refine bargaining proposals and its preparation is now nearly complete.
We reached out to AgeCare in August to try to schedule bargaining dates for as soon as possible. We can now confirm that the parties are working to set dates to commence bargaining in early to mid-November.
You can expect a further update as soon as there is more to report. In the meantime, please speak with an elected member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns. If you require committee member contact info you may request it from your local BCGEU area office.
In solidarity,
Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
