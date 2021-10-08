At the time of the partial sale of Vantage Living Inc. to AgeCare on August 1, 2021, your former Vantage bargaining committee became your new AgeCare bargaining committee.



Since then, your committee has continued to develop and refine bargaining proposals and its preparation is now nearly complete.



We reached out to AgeCare in August to try to schedule bargaining dates for as soon as possible. We can now confirm that the parties are working to set dates to commence bargaining in early to mid-November.



You can expect a further update as soon as there is more to report. In the meantime, please speak with an elected member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns. If you require committee member contact info you may request it from your local BCGEU area office.



In solidarity,



Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair

Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member

Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



