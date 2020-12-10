 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. All BCGEU Members at AIM Roads Inc. (SA08) - Joint Labour Management Committee - BCGEU

Published on December 10, 2020

Nominations have closed for the open positions on the labour management committee. No election is required. Please be advised the following members are acclaimed:

Warren Lavoie
Matthew Hubbard
Mark Taylor
Cam Abel (alternate)

Thank you to everyone who participated.

 

In solidarity,

 

Cathy Seagris
Staff Representative


