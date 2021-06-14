Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
All BCGEU Members at Alliance Facility Solutions, Inc. - Bargaining Begins - Negotiations to continue in July - BCGEU
Published on June 14, 2021
Our BCGEU Bargaining Committee and the Employer met via video conference for four days, from late May into June. On Friday, June 10th, we tabled our non-monetary proposal package.
Our BCGEU Bargaining Committee and the Employer met via video conference for four days, from late May into June. On Friday, June 10th, we tabled our non-monetary proposal package.
We are scheduled to return to the table on July 22 & 23, with additional dates in September. We are hopeful the Employer and Union will have productive talks and work our way to a tentative settlement.
Your support and patience are appreciated.
In Solidarity,
Tyler Puhl Aaron Creighton Jeffrey Sykes Randy Loberg Leigha Bonthoux Todd Gunderson Gary Bennett, S/Staff Representative – Negotiations