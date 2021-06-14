Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. All BCGEU Members at Alliance Facility Solutions, Inc. - Bargaining Begins - Negotiations to continue in July - BCGEU

All BCGEU Members at Alliance Facility Solutions, Inc. - Bargaining Begins - Negotiations to continue in July - BCGEU

Published on June 14, 2021

Our BCGEU Bargaining Committee and the Employer met via video conference for four days, from late May into June. On Friday, June 10th, we tabled our non-monetary proposal package.

Our BCGEU Bargaining Committee and the Employer met via video conference for four days, from late May into June. On Friday, June 10th, we tabled our non-monetary proposal package.
 
We are scheduled to return to the table on July 22 & 23, with additional dates in September. We are hopeful the Employer and Union will have productive talks and work our way to a tentative settlement.
 
Your support and patience are appreciated.
 
In Solidarity,
 
Tyler Puhl
Aaron Creighton
Jeffrey Sykes
Randy Loberg
Leigha Bonthoux
Todd Gunderson
Gary Bennett, S/Staff Representative – Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP