Thank you to all the members who attended the ratification information meetings on Friday and Saturday. Here is some important information about the upcoming ratification vote.



Voting Information

On Thursday morning, we will email you a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will open on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM and will close on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



The voting credential will be emailed to you from [email protected]. Please add this email address as a contact or approved sender in your email client-this will help ensure the credential is delivered to your inbox.



All employees of AgeCare in the bargaining unit represented by the BCGEU are eligible to vote on ratification regardless of whether you have completed a BCGEU membership application.



An employee without a personal email address may request the assistance of a bargaining committee member to help set one up.



Troubleshooting

If you still do not have a voting credential after checking junk/spam and quarantine folders, this is likely because the BCGEU does not have your personal email address. If this is you, or if you experience problems casting your voting, contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] (preferred), or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-800-663-1674, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Friday, June 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.



We will announce the ratification result on Monday, June 13th. Your bargaining committee strongly encourages you to vote "yes" to accept the renewed collective agreement!



In solidarity,



Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair

Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member

Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here







