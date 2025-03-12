You're invited to the upcoming Atira Property Management Inc (APMI) General Membership Union Meeting. We have important updates for you related to bargaining as well as your Union's Common Employer Application for APMI and Atira Women's Resource Society (AWRS). We also will be able to answer questions about the lay-off process for employees working at the buildings that are closing or transitioning to a new service provider in 2025.

Title: APMI General Membership Meeting

Time: March 19th, 4:30pm-5:30pm

Location: Japanese Hall, Large Classroom

Last week, your union attended a mediation at the Labour Relations Board to discuss our Common Employer Application for APMI and AWRS. (For more information on the Common Employer Application see bulletin from September: AWRS and APMI – Common Employer Application to Labour Relations Board).

We are happy to share that the mediation was very productive – your employer understands the importance of ensuring equity across APMI and AWRS.

As a result, your union and your employer were able to agree on a plan to move forward – detailed in a Consent Order issued by the Labour Relations Board. Now, we are waiting for BC Housing's approval before we can procced with the agreement. BC Housing is Atira's main funder.

Highlights from the Consent Order (Pending BC Housing's Approval):

Pay increases retroactive to June 1 st , 2024, for certain job classifications, pending a ratification vote by APMI union members: $2.00 for Tenant Support Workers, Front Desk Workers, and Building Services Workers $0.50 for Health Care Support Workers Maintenance Workers and Kitchen Coordinators were not included as they received a substantial increase and retro pay already in 2024

, 2024, for certain job classifications, pending a ratification vote by APMI union members:

Transfer of APMI employees to AWRS: No later than October 1, 2025, all APMI Bargaining Unit members will be transferred, and become employees of AWRS. Meaning that the Community Social Services General Services Collective Agreement will apply. Employees transferring will have the seniority transferred as per our MOA re Portability of Terms and Conditions for Employees Moving Between AWRS and APMI (click here to see the MoA)



What's next?

We are currently waiting for your employer to confirm BC Housing's approval.

On the chance that BC Housing may not approve, your union is pursuing dates for bargaining as well as a Labour Relations Board hearing on our Common Employer application.

Please come to the meeting on March 19, 2025, to find out more.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU Team

