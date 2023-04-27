Greetings,

Yesterday you and your coworkers took a strong stand at the rally across the street from Atira HQ – and sent our message loud and clear: Atira Women’s Resource Society Workers belong in the HEABC Community Health Agreement!

The BC Government will be making a decision on what your collective agreement will be, very soon – so we need to make sure the Minister of Finance, Katrine Conroy, knows you are counting on her to make the right decision.

Tell your local MLA you need them to help make sure government makes the right decision. It will take less than five minutes.

Step 1: Open your personal email account and create a new email

Step 2: Find your MLA’s email address by entering your postal code - click here

Step 3: Address the email to your MLA, using their email address in the “to” field. Add the Finance Minister and the Premier to your email in the “cc” field: [email protected] & [email protected]

Step 4: Write a short and simple email – it can even be as short as two or three sentences. The most important things you should put in your email are:

The phrase “I am a constituent in your riding”

Your request that the government include Atira Women’s Resource Society in the Community Health agreement

Additionally you can add more details like:

You can say you want to be in the same agreement as your counterparts in Lookout and RainCity.

You could say that you support equal pay for women support services, and that it would be wrong to pay Atira workers less.

You could say that supportive housing work is health care work and deserves to be recognized that way.

You can even just copy your building’s letter into an email and send it, asking your MLA to do the right thing and support Atira workers in getting the same compensation and protections as others have (see attached).

Or, add whatever else you think your MLA needs to hear from you to understand that this is an issue important enough for them to take urgent action, now.

Step 5: Send the email! After sending, please forward the email to Kadidja Youssouf <[email protected]> so we can keep track of how many have been sent!

Step 6: Talk to at least one coworker about why sending an email to their MLA is important, then send them this email. If everyone speaks to one other person, we can make sure MLAs hear from as many of us as possible.

We are in the end stretch – and we can ensure a better collective agreement together! But we have to do this now.

Need help? We are hosting a drop-in letter writing party on Zoom Wednesday at 7pm to answer your questions, and assist you in sending your letter if you need it.



AWRS - Letter Writing Party

Wednesday 7:00pm-8:00pm

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89386625420?pwd=gp5K2e6txX9Xa4fel6PxJpzk2uR7BU.1

Meeting ID: 893 8662 5420

Passcode: 876191

In solidarity,

Your AWRS Stewards





