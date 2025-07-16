Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative collective agreement has been ratified by the membership on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.



The terms and conditions of the new collective agreement are now in full force and effect!



We thank everyone who came and voted and spoke with the bargaining committee. We encourage you to reach out to your local shop stewards if you have any questions about the new agreement.



Many thanks for all your support.





In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee:

Angela Watson, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Janet Gunda, Bargaining Committee Member

Stephanie Clark, Bargaining Committee Member

Stacey Campbell, BCGEU Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP