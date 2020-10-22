Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the parties reached a tentative agreement today. We are unanimously recommending that you vote "yes" to accept the tentative agreement.

We began our work as your newly elected committee believing that our employer's previous monetary proposal was insufficient. However, after engaging directly with our employer at the bargaining table and doing our level best to look under every rock again and propose creative ways forward, we have concluded that the monetary component of our employer's previous settlement offer is the best outcome realistically available to us at this time.

We were able to negotiate refinements and improvements to several existing non-monetary proposals and reach agreement on several new proposals in the following areas:

Time off requests and operational requirements for teams of two employees

Classification and compensation review

Telework

Modified work week trial

Workload pressures

Workplace mental health

Retroactive pay for employees who have retired since April 1, 2019

We will provide a detailed explanation of our assessment of the monetary component and of the changed and new non-monetary language at a ratification information meeting next week.

Here is the timeline for the ratification process:

Monday, October 26: Ratification document and ratification information meeting videoconference information emailed to members

Wednesday, October 28: Ratification information meeting, 6:00pm to 8:30pm

Thursday, October 29: Ratification voting opens at 9:00am

Monday, November 2: Ratification voting ends at 5:00pm

Tuesday, November 3: Ratification result announced

To help ensure you receive a voting credential, please provide or update your personal email address via the new "My BCGEU" website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. You can edit or update any of your other contact information through this site.

We look forward to meeting with you next Wednesday.

In solidarity,

Kelvin Kum, Bargaining Committee Member (Victoria)

Brian Moore, Bargaining Committee Member (Burnaby)

Sherri Sebastian, Bargaining Committee Member (Kamloops)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



