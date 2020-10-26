 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. All BCGEU Members at BC Family Maintenance Agency (BCFMA) - Ratification Document and Information Meeting Details - BCGEU

Published on October 26, 2020

Ratification Document

The ratification document for Wednesday's information meeting and the ratification vote that opens on Thursday can be found here.

For ease of reference, content that differs from the previous ratification document has been highlighted in turquoise and can be found on the following pages:

  • Page 8 – Time off requests and operational requirements for teams of two employees
  • Pages 27 and 29 – Retroactive pay for employees who have retired since April 1, 2019
  • Page 40 – Modified work week trial
  • Page 40 – Classification and compensation review
  • Page 42 – Telework
  • Page 43 – Workload pressures
  • Page 44 – Workplace mental health

Ratification Information Meeting

A ratification information meeting will be held as follows:

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Time: 6:00pm to 8:30pm
How: Zoom Meeting
Check your email or ask a member of your bargaining committee for details

Important: This is a different videoconferencing platform from the one we have used for previous meetings. If you are new to using Zoom meetings, we encourage you to learn more about Zoom well in advance. If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and likewise the option of being seen. Online access also includes an audio-only option. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, the phone-in option may be best.

We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday night!

 

In solidarity,

Kelvin Kum, Bargaining Committee Member (Victoria)
Brian Moore, Bargaining Committee Member (Burnaby)
Sherri Sebastian, Bargaining Committee Member (Kamloops)
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations


