Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
All BCGEU Members at BC Family Maintenance Agency (BCFMA) - Ratification Document and Information Meeting Details - BCGEU
Published on October 26, 2020
Ratification Document
The ratification document for Wednesday's information meeting and the ratification vote that opens on Thursday can be found here.
For ease of reference, content that differs from the previous ratification document has been highlighted in turquoise and can be found on the following pages:
Page 8 – Time off requests and operational requirements for teams of two employees
Pages 27 and 29 – Retroactive pay for employees who have retired since April 1, 2019
Page 40 – Modified work week trial
Page 40 – Classification and compensation review
Page 42 – Telework
Page 43 – Workload pressures
Page 44 – Workplace mental health
Ratification Information Meeting
A ratification information meeting will be held as follows:
Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Time: 6:00pm to 8:30pm How: Zoom Meeting Check your email or ask a member of your bargaining committee for details
Important: This is a different videoconferencing platform from the one we have used for previous meetings. If you are new to using Zoom meetings, we encourage you to learn more about Zoom well in advance. If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and likewise the option of being seen. Online access also includes an audio-only option. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, the phone-in option may be best.
We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday night!
In solidarity,
Kelvin Kum, Bargaining Committee Member (Victoria) Brian Moore, Bargaining Committee Member (Burnaby) Sherri Sebastian, Bargaining Committee Member (Kamloops) Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations