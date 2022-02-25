Click here to find info on COVID-19

All BCGEU Members at BC Housing Management Commission - Maintenance - Bargaining Committee Elections – Full Committee Now in Place - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 04, 2022

The election for the two bargaining committee members is complete. Congratulations to all the candidates. Your willingness to stand for election to represent your co-workers is appreciated.

 
Your Bargaining Committee is:

  • Ludwig Steenmaier Bargaining Committee Chairperson
  • Geoff Harder Bargaining Committee member
  • Jeevn Atwal Bargaining Committee member
  • Doreen Aquino Alternate 

 
Make sure that you provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update to ensure you receive a copy of all bargaining updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
 
In solidarity,
 
Brent Camilleri
Staff Representative, Negotiations


