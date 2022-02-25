As covid pandemic restrictions have started to ease in the Province, the BCGEU is planning a phased approach to fully re-opening all offices over the coming weeks. Starting February 28th, staff will start returning to the offices on a phased-in schedule. Access to the office by members will continue to be by appointment only. However, we are anticipating that all offices will be fully re-opened by March 28th with members having access to the offices similar to pre-pandemic times.
All BCGEU Members at BC Housing Management Commission - Maintenance - Bargaining Committee Elections – Full Committee Now in Place - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on March 04, 2022
The election for the two bargaining committee members is complete. Congratulations to all the candidates. Your willingness to stand for election to represent your co-workers is appreciated.
Your Bargaining Committee is:
Ludwig Steenmaier Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Geoff Harder Bargaining Committee member
Jeevn Atwal Bargaining Committee member
Doreen Aquino Alternate
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.