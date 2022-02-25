The election for the two bargaining committee members is complete. Congratulations to all the candidates. Your willingness to stand for election to represent your co-workers is appreciated.



Your Bargaining Committee is:

Ludwig Steenmaier Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Geoff Harder Bargaining Committee member

Jeevn Atwal Bargaining Committee member

Doreen Aquino Alternate



Make sure that you provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update to ensure you receive a copy of all bargaining updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative, Negotiations





Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP