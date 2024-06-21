Last week, we sent you some highlights of the Administrative/Clerical tentative settlement that you achieved through your extraordinary mobilizing efforts and steadfast solidarity.

These included: Wage Increases, a Retention Recognition Initiative, Third-party review of all jobs to their closest comparator jobs in Public Service, and the Joint Development of a BC Housing Job Evaluation Plan.

There are more improvement to be found, such as those below, within the Comprehensive Report and Ratification Document. Take some time and see all the proposed changes achieved in bargaining.

Standby Premiums – compensation when an employee is required to be available for work outside of their normal working hours.

Benefits Review – a two stage benefits review will be conducted by a joint union-employer committee immediately after ratification.

Stage 1 – improve paramedicals in time for the 2025 Flex Benefits re-enrollment

Stage 2 – improve paramedicals, gender-affirming care, Long-Term Disability and include the possibility to change carriers by August 1, 2025

Workload Review Process – A new workload review process provides a dispute resolution process for ongoing workload issues that are not successfully resolved when the employee identifies them to their supervisor.

Your bargaining committee is recommending a YES vote in favour of the tentative settlement, which has both immediate and long-term benefits.

Ratification Town Hall

We want to give you the chance to ask us any questions you may have about the language and wage improvements, so please join us as we host a virtual ratification town hall meeting on Monday June 24 at 7pm. meeting link in email version.

Again, feel free to submit a question here, in advance of the town hall for your bargaining team to answer.

Voting for our tentative agreement will open on June 24 at 8pm and close on June 28 at 4pm.

Updating Personal Information

While we are recommending that you vote YES in the ratification vote, we are prepared for all outcomes. Should we have to exercise our strike vote, we want to be ready, so we are continuing essential services discussions with the assistance of a Labour Relations Board mediator. Also, if you haven't yet, please verify and update your contact details in your BCGEU Member Portal account. Log in at BCGEU Member Portal here or sign up for an account here if it's your first time.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Team

Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin

Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance

Lisa Julien, Member, Admin

Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin

Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative





Download PDF of bulletin here



UWU/MoveUP