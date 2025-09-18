To: All BCGEU Members at BC Housing Management Commission – Administrative/Clerical Division

Re: BC Housing Admin Bargaining Survey #2

We're asking you to take just five minutes to complete our second bargaining survey (see email version of bulletin for survey link). This survey will help us identify your top priorities for this round of bargaining and gather feedback on your experience with the new modified hours of work provisions. Your input is essential in shaping our strategy at the table.

Since we last connected, your bargaining committee has begun meeting with the Contract Action Team (CAT) - a group of members who serve as a two-way communication link between the committee and the broader membership. This team plays a vital role in ensuring that your voices are heard and that information flows both ways. We are looking for more members to join the CAT. If you're interested in strengthening our collective voice, please reach out.

You may also know that on September 2, members of the BCGEU and the Professional Employees' Association (PEA) working directly for government commenced strike action. They are standing up to improve the general wage increase that will set the standard for the entire BC public sector, including BC Housing. If you are able, please show your solidarity by walking a picket line with our public service members.

Finally, please ensure you have an up-to-date member account at https://members.bcgeu.ca/login. Keeping your personal email address current is especially important. If strike action ever becomes necessary, this is how we will continue to communicate with you directly and securely. Updates you make are automatically uploaded to our database within 24 hours.

Thank you for taking the time to complete the survey and for continuing to stand together. Your participation makes our union stronger.

In solidarity

Your Bargaining Committee

Dan Wood, Chairperson

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member

Geoff Stedman, Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP