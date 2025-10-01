To: All BCGEU Members at BC Housing Management Commission – Administrative/Clerical Division

Re: BC Housing Admin – Last Call: Don’t miss your chance to shape bargaining

We've already heard from many of you - thank you to everyone who's taken the time to complete our second bargaining survey (see email version of bulletin for survey link). If you haven't yet, please take just five minutes today to share your voice.

Your input is critical. This survey will help your bargaining committee:

· Identify the top priorities for this round of negotiations.

· Understand your experiences with the new modified hours of work provisions.

Our collective strength comes from the participation of every member. Completing the survey is one of the most effective ways to make sure your voice is included.

Together with the developing Contract Action Team (CAT), your committee is committed to ensuring open communication and strong member engagement throughout bargaining. Don't miss the chance to shape the direction we take.

You may also know that on September 2, members of the BCGEU and the Professional Employees' Association (PEA) working directly for government commenced strike action. They are standing up to improve the general wage increase that will set the standard for the entire BC public sector, including BC Housing. If you are able, please show your solidarity and support with our public service members.

Finally, please ensure you have an up-to-date member account at https://members.bcgeu.ca/login. Keeping your personal email address current is especially important. If strike action ever becomes necessary, this is how we will continue to communicate with you directly and securely. Updates you make are automatically uploaded to our database within 24 hours.

Thank you for taking the time to complete the survey and for continuing to stand together. Your participation makes our union stronger.

In solidarity

Your Bargaining Committee

Dan Wood, Chairperson

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member

Geoff Stedman, Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP