To: All BCGEU Members at BC Housing Management Commission – Administrative/Clerical Division

Re: REMINDER - BC Housing Admin Bargaining Survey Extension

We've received responses from many of you – thank you!

If you haven't filled it out yet, there's still time. The survey will close at 5pm September 9.

We'll be reaching out to you by text message next week with a last push to get your input on the survey.

Your input is critical: the survey is how your bargaining committee knows what matters most to you at the table. Every voice counts, and we want to make sure our proposals reflect the needs and priorities of the whole membership. For those that we haven't heard from yet, please fill out a brief 5-minute survey (see email version of bulletin for link) to inform us about your priorities for this round of bargaining.

Please visit or create your personal member account at https://members.bcgeu.ca/login. You can update your contact information there and that information is uploaded automatically to our member database within 24 hours. It's most important for the Union to have your personal email address. The reason for this is if we're ever on strike the Union has a means to continue to be in contact with you.

In solidarity

Your Bargaining Committee

Dan Wood, Chairperson

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member

Geoff Stedman, Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative