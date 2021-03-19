Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
All BCGEU Members at BC NDP MLAs - Results of Election for Bargaining Committee Member - BCGEU
Published on March 19, 2021
The results are in and elected as a member on our Bargaining Committee is:
DEANNA FASCIANI
Congratulations to Deanna and thank you to all the candidates for letting your names stand for election.
Bargaining with the employer will reconvene, on March 30th and April 6th, following a long delay which was a result of the provincial election. Your Bargaining Committee is looking forward to resuming our discussions and achieving a fair and reasonable collective agreement. Stay tuned for reports of our progress following these sessions.