All BCGEU Members at BC NDP MLAs - Results of Election for Bargaining Committee Member - BCGEU

Published on March 19, 2021

The results are in and elected as a member on our Bargaining Committee is:
 
DEANNA FASCIANI
 
Congratulations to Deanna and thank you to all the candidates for letting your names stand for election.
 
Bargaining with the employer will reconvene, on March 30th and April 6th, following a long delay which was a result of the provincial election. Your Bargaining Committee is looking forward to resuming our discussions and achieving a fair and reasonable collective agreement.  Stay tuned for reports of our progress following these sessions.
 
Please ensure your personal email is up to date by going to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.
 
In solidarity,
Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson 
Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member   
Deanna Fasciani, Bargaining Committee member   
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here

 



