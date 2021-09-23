Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report we have reached a settlement with the employer, with the assistance of mediator Vince Ready. We are unanimously recommending you vote YES to ratify the agreement as recommended by Mediator Ready. The Ratification Document can be found here .

RATIFICATION VOTE

Date: Tuesday, September 28th at 3:00 pm thru Friday, October 1st at 3:00 pm

Where: Online voting format

You will receive voting credentials on Tuesday, September 28th at 3:00 pm at the email that the Union has on file for you. If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 10:00 am on Friday, October 1st.

MEMBERSHIP MEETING

Date: Tuesday, September 28th at 2:00 pm

Please see personal Email

Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the changes in the Ratification document and answer questions.

Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If your co-worker did not receive this invite, please share the link with them. This link is only provided to personal email addresses.

Remember - If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 10:00 am on Friday, October 1st.

In solidarity,

Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP