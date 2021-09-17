Thank you for your continued solidarity and efforts upholding our work-to-rule and overtime ban job action. The Strike Coordination Committee is meeting regularly, and we are excited to provide an update about job escalation.



The SCC has endorsed plans for an information rally on Thursday, September 23rd in Chilliwack. Only Constituency Assistants in areas 03 and 04 are requested to attend. Details for the rally will be provided through your Point Person. If you are part of the targeted group, please reach out to your Point Person if you have not heard from them by Monday morning.



The information rally in Chilliwack will be the start of further escalation, as we plan additional actions and/or picket lines in other areas of the province. We will always try to provide as much advance notice as possible, but sometimes there will be little turnaround time. Please ensure that you regularly check your email and check in with your Point Person as needed.



Your Bargaining Committee will continue to provide updates as we progress with our job action plan. Please ensure your email and phone number are updated: HERE so that you continue to receive all the important information.



Thank you all for your patience over the past few weeks. Your Bargaining Committee and Strike Coordination Committee have put in a lot of time and resources into strategizing, so that our members feel confident with the escalation efforts. Now we are relying on you to do your part and show solidarity. Please participate and show support for all planned job actions in your local area. This is our chance to show the employer our collective power. We are all in this together!



Your Bargaining Committee remains available for the employer to call us back to the table with a new and improved offer.



In solidarity,

Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP