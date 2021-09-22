Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE RE-OPENING (Aug 16):
The safety issue impacting the Castlegar Area Office has been resolved and the office will re-open Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
All BCGEU Members at BC NDP MLAs (Constituency Assistants) - TENTATIVE AGREEMENT REACHED - BCGEU
Published on September 22, 2021
Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that, with the assistance of mediator Vince Ready, we have reached a settlement with the employer.
Details of the settlement will be released shortly, along with dates and times of the Ratification Meeting and when and how to vote.
This could not have happened without your steadfast commitment to job action and our solidarity in fighting for a fair and reasonable contract. Because of our commitment to strategically rally, the employer called us back to the table with a decent settlement. This win is because of you.
As part of the settlement, we have agreed not to proceed with the information rally on Thursday in Chilliwack. The rally has been cancelled. If you have any questions about this, please connect with your Point Person.
In solidarity,
Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations
