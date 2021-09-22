Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that, with the assistance of mediator Vince Ready, we have reached a settlement with the employer.



Details of the settlement will be released shortly, along with dates and times of the Ratification Meeting and when and how to vote.



This could not have happened without your steadfast commitment to job action and our solidarity in fighting for a fair and reasonable contract. Because of our commitment to strategically rally, the employer called us back to the table with a decent settlement. This win is because of you.



As part of the settlement, we have agreed not to proceed with the information rally on Thursday in Chilliwack. The rally has been cancelled. If you have any questions about this, please connect with your Point Person.



In solidarity,





Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP