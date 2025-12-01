To: All BCGEU Members at BCANDS

Re: Ratification Vote





We are pleased to announce the collective agreement ratified with 92.3% of the voters voting in favour of the collective agreement.



We will now be working on the edits and finalization of the collective agreement. We will post the new collective agreement online once it is available.



A very big thank you to Jessica Knight & Krissy Miiller for all their help as the bargaining committee members. Their involvement and dedication to the process was a critical piece of getting us through the process.



If you have any remaining questions, please reach out to a member of your bargaining committee.





In solidarity

Amena Cleveland, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





