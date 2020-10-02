Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
All BCGEU members at BCFMA - Reaching Out to You - BCGEU
Published on October 02, 2020
Your bargaining committee met today and will reach out to each of you individually by phone over the next two weeks or so. These calls will allow you to share your thoughts on the current bargaining impasse and impending strike to help your committee determine its next steps. You will also be able to ask questions and seek clarification on the bargaining process and your committee's efforts to date. We may not be able to answer all questions on the spot but we will do our best to share all of the information we can.
To help ensure we can reach all of you, please provide or update your home and/or cell phone numbers via the new "My BCGEU" website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. You can edit or update any of your other contact information through this site.
We look forward to speaking with you soon!
In solidarity,
Kelvin Kum, Bargaining Committee Member (Victoria) Brian Moore, Bargaining Committee Member (Burnaby) Sherri Sebastian, Bargaining Committee Member (Kamloops) Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations