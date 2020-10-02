 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on October 02, 2020

Your bargaining committee met today and will reach out to each of you individually by phone over the next two weeks or so. These calls will allow you to share your thoughts on the current bargaining impasse and impending strike to help your committee determine its next steps. You will also be able to ask questions and seek clarification on the bargaining process and your committee's efforts to date. We may not be able to answer all questions on the spot but we will do our best to share all of the information we can.

To help ensure we can reach all of you, please provide or update your home and/or cell phone numbers via the new "My BCGEU" website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. You can edit or update any of your other contact information through this site.

We look forward to speaking with you soon!

In solidarity,

Kelvin Kum, Bargaining Committee Member (Victoria)
Brian Moore, Bargaining Committee Member (Burnaby)
Sherri Sebastian, Bargaining Committee Member (Kamloops)
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations


