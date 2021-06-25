NOTICE OF POLL

S T R I K E V O T E

For the employees of: BCNDP MLAs – Constituency Assistants

In the bargaining unit defined as employees at BC NDP Constituency Offices.

A Strike Vote will be conducted electronically via Simply Voting platform. You will receive voting credentials on Monday, June 28th, 2021 at 9:30 am at the email that the Union has on file for you

If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, June 29th.

You can cast your ballot by following the instructions emailed to you between:

Monday, June 28th, 2021 at 9:30 am and Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 at 5:00pm

Note: All employees in the Bargaining Unit, whether or not they are members of trade unions taking a vote conducted under Section 60, are eligible to vote and shall be given a reasonable opportunity to vote.

This dispute arises from the failure of the Employer to agree to terms and conditions of employment for employees in the Bargaining Unit.

Name and Address of Returning Officer:

Linsay Buss

Returning Officer

c/o B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union

4911 Canada Way, Burnaby, BC

V5G 3W3

To help ensure you receive a copy of future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If you know that a co-worker did not receive a bulletin, please share this link with them to correct their information. However, this will not generate a ballot for this vote and they will still need to contact [email protected] by June 29th at 5:00 to receive a credential for voting.

In solidarity,

Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member

Deanna Fasciani, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP