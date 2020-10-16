 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on October 16, 2020

Your union recently sent a proofing copy of the renewed collective agreement to Hospitality Industrial Relations (HIR) for review. Once HIR identifies errors or omissions, if any, and approves the final text, the collective agreement will be sent for signing and subsequently distributed to members. We acknowledge that this process is taking longer than usual and thank you for your patience. 

In the meantime, the old collective agreement can be read in conjunction with the ratification document to reflect the contract language currently in effect.

 

In solidarity,

 

Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations


