Your bargaining committee has met with the Employer and is making progress at the table regarding a new collective agreement. We have reached agreement on non-monetary issues. The Bargaining Committee is making headway in conversations regarding monetary issues and wages with good progress. We are hopeful that we should have an agreement soon to present to the membership.
In solidarity
Kal Kular, Bargaining Committee Member
Suzy Liguori, Bargaining Committee Member
Alix Born, BCGEU Staff Representative
Kyle Kattler, BCGEU Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
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