Your bargaining committee has met with the Employer and is making progress at the table regarding a new collective agreement. We have reached agreement on non-monetary issues. The Bargaining Committee is making headway in conversations regarding monetary issues and wages with good progress. We are hopeful that we should have an agreement soon to present to the membership.



In solidarity



Kal Kular, Bargaining Committee Member

Suzy Liguori, Bargaining Committee Member

Alix Born, BCGEU Staff Representative

Kyle Kattler, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP