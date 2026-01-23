To: All BCGEU Members at Broadmead Care Society

Re: Election of Bargaining Committee

The BCGEU is holding an election for three (3) Bargaining Committee positions. Balloting will be done electronically and will open on January 26, 2026, 9:00am and close on February 9, 2026, at 12pm. The candidate who receives the least votes will automatically be appointed as the alternate Bargaining Committee Member.



Please see the 4 nominees for the next round of Broadmead Bargaining:



The email containing your ballot will come from [email protected]. If you do not receive an email with your ballot by end of day January 26, 2026, 9:00am, please email [email protected] and provide your full name and personal email (please also check your junk/spam folders).



*Voting Closes at 12pm on February 9, 2026*



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the results. Any questions should be referred to the Negotiations Department at [email protected], attention Hollis Schmidt.



To help ensure all members receive bargaining updates, members are asked to ensure the BCGEU has a current personal email address on file. To help ensure you receive a copy of future emails, please update your contact information at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.



In solidarity,



Katie Smith

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



Download Annie Parohinoh Bio here

Download James Whitehouse Bio here

Download Nicole Shaver Bio here





UWU/MoveUP