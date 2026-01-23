To: All BCGEU Members at Broadmead Care Society
Re: Election of Bargaining Committee
The BCGEU is holding an election for three (3) Bargaining Committee positions. Balloting will be done electronically and will open on January 26, 2026, 9:00am and close on February 9, 2026, at 12pm. The candidate who receives the least votes will automatically be appointed as the alternate Bargaining Committee Member.
Please see the 4 nominees for the next round of Broadmead Bargaining:
- Annie Parohinog [Click Here for Nominee Bio]
- James Whitehouse [Click Here for Nominee Bio]
- Nicole Shaver [Click Here for Nominee Bio]
- Preet Johal
The email containing your ballot will come from [email protected]. If you do not receive an email with your ballot by end of day January 26, 2026, 9:00am, please email [email protected] and provide your full name and personal email (please also check your junk/spam folders).
*Voting Closes at 12pm on February 9, 2026*
Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the results. Any questions should be referred to the Negotiations Department at [email protected], attention Hollis Schmidt.
To help ensure all members receive bargaining updates, members are asked to ensure the BCGEU has a current personal email address on file. To help ensure you receive a copy of future emails, please update your contact information at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.
In solidarity,
Katie Smith
Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
Download Annie Parohinoh Bio here
Download James Whitehouse Bio here
Download Nicole Shaver Bio here
