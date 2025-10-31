To: All BCGEU members at Burnaby Youth Custody Services

Re: Sick Leave denial during strike should be grieved



The union has received reports that during the strike, essential service workers at Burnaby Youth Custody Services were denied sick leave by the employer.

If you were working because you were essential and got sick, the union's position is that you were entitled to STIIP. Affected members should file a grievance.

Please contact Local 103 Chairperson Edmund Quan at [email protected] for assistance in filing a grievance using the online form.

A union is only as strong as its members. Being informed about your rights and willing to file a grievance when appropriate is the best way to protect your workplace rights.



In solidarity,



Edmund Quan, Local 103 Chairperson



Oliver Rohlfs, Staff Representative





