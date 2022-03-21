You will recall from our previous bulletin that negotiations on non-monetary proposals have essentially concluded, with only a single proposal outstanding.

The parties had planned to meet in February and April to begin, and hopefully conclude, monetary negotiations. Scheduling conflicts on both sides meant those dates were postponed. We are now scheduled to meet briefly on May 12th and for a full day on May 26th. The parties have tentatively scheduled four additional days of bargaining in late-June, if needed, to hopefully finish negotiations.

Thank you for your patience and support throughout this lengthy process. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.

In solidarity,

Minna Roemer, Bargaining Committee Member

Betty Shier, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





