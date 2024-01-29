Your bargaining committee for CareCorp Senior Services (Cerwydden and Piccadilly) is getting ready for negotiations with the Employer to renew your collective agreement. The committee and staff negotiator will meet on February 28th, February 29th, and March 5th for:

training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining,

reviewing the surveys where you indicated your bargaining priorities,

reviewing your entire collective agreement, and

preparing bargaining proposals for consideration by the larger poly-party bargaining committee.

The poly-party bargaining committee consists of your BCGEU committee members and HEU committee members representing employees at Mountain Lake. This committee will negotiate renewal of the single collective agreement that covers all three sites. As there are more employees at Mountain Lake than at Cerwydden and Piccadilly combined, the HEU is the lead union on this committee. It will meet on March 13th and 14thto decide on proposals for the bargaining table.

As we previously announced, bargaining with the Employer is scheduled for April 18th and 19th, and May 9th and 10th. Additional bargaining dates may be required.

Will we keep you informed as our work progresses. You can expect to hear from us whenever there's anything to report, and in any event, at least once per month until bargaining has concluded. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.

In solidarity,

Godwin Amega, Bargaining Committee Chair

Laurie Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Sharon Knapp, Bargaining Committee Member

Tina Whitney, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





