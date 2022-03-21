REMINDER: Opening Bargaining Committee Nominations

This is a reminder that nominations are now open for the positions of two (2) Bargaining Committee Members.



Your collective agreement expires on August 31, 2022 . As such, the Union is preparing for the next round of bargaining, which will begin once a bargaining committee has been elected. We need your help and participation to elect two (2) members from the bargaining unit to the following positions:



One (1) Bargaining Committee Chair

One (1) Bargaining Committee Member



The Bargaining Committee Chair will not be elected separately, but will be selected by the elected committee members. If there is no consensus, the committee member with the most votes will be the Chair.



The Union provides training provides training to the members of the bargaining committee and the committee members will work directly with the BCGEU Staff Representatives during negotiations.



To nominate yourself or another member, please complete the attached nomination form and return it to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - Attention: Larisa Mills no later than 5:00pm on June 10, 2022 . If there are more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office



Suite #130-2920 Virtual Way

Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Fax: 604.215.1410

Email: [email protected]





Re: Bargaining Survey – We Need Your Input!

As you know, nominations are currently open for your Bargaining Committee in the upcoming round of negotiations with the Employer.



Once the bargaining committee is elected, they will meet to review priorities and develop bargaining proposals. In order to do so, it is important that your Bargaining Committee is aware of what is most important to you in your job contract.



Please fill out the attached bargaining survey and return it directly to your bargaining committee or by email to [email protected] with attention to Larisa Mills, by Wednesday, June 15, 2022.



The answers that you provide will help the committee draft proposals on the issues that are most important to you.



In solidarity,



Larisa Mills, Staff Representative



Download PDF Committee Nomination Notice here

Download PDF Bargaining Survey Notice here

Download PDF Bargaining Questionaire here









