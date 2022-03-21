It is time again for our members working at Childhood Connections in Kelowna, BC to nominate candidates to become your new BCGEU bargaining committee.



There are a total of three spots available on the committee:

· Bargaining Committee Member, two positions (one of whom will be the Chairperson)

· Bargaining Committee Member - Alternate, one position

Any member in good standing can nominate, or accept nomination, to run in the election for the Bargaining Committee.

If only three candidates are nominated, an election won't be necessary. If there is additional interest that exceeds the number of open positions, a bargaining committee election will be conducted, and the candidates with the most votes will be elected. The candidate with the third most amount of votes will be designated as the alternate.

In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by 5:00 pm on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Each candidate may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).

Please fax or email your completed nomination forms and candidate biographies to the Okanagan Area Office as per below:

Facsimile: 250-763-9233

Email: [email protected]

Thank you for your participation in this important process. Details of the election procedure, if required, will be distributed after the nomination period closes.

In solidarity,

Kelly Hutchinson,

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF Nomination Form





