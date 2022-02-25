Nominations for the Bargaining Committee closed at 5:00 pm on March 4th and the following members have been elected for the following positions:

Bargaining Committee Member – Penny Chiu Acclaimed

Bargaining Committee Member – Sayaka Shibuya Acclaimed

Bargaining Committee Member – Amber Grewall Acclaimed

Congratulations to the successful candidates!



Your Bargaining Committee is now preparing to negotiate a renewal collective agreement and we are asking for your input in a member questionnaire. This questionnaire is an opportunity for you to identify any issues, concerns, or improvements you would like brought forward for consideration in negotiations and will assist the Bargaining Committee in setting its bargaining priorities.



Please complete the questionnaire and submit your answers by fax to 604-215-1410 to the attention of Brittney Buss or by email to [email protected]



You can access the questionnaire here.

Please have your filled out questionnaire returned by March 22nd, 2022, by 5:00 pm.

In solidarity



Brittney Buss

Staff Representative



