Wages for Shelter Support Workers

The Union would like to thank the Employer for taking the initiative to complete an upward classification for Shelter Support Workers (in provincially funded sites only). Shelter Support Workers will now earn the same wage as Resident Support Workers.



Attendance Management Program

The Employer will establish a program called an Attendance Management Program. The primary focus of the program should be to support workers in removing barriers to attendance including providing accommodations required by the BC Human Rights Code including those for disabilities. It should also result in consistent response to absenteeism from the Employer for all workers. If you require an accommodation due to a disability (which includes mental health and addiction) you are obligated to 1) inform the employer of the disability, 2) provide details from your doctor about your restrictions and limitations and, 3) be prepared to consider reasonable accommodation proposals.



Seniority Lists

Seniority lists will be posted on your Union board as per the Collective Agreement. They will not be emailed.



Same Seniority Date

Some workers have the same seniority date. This can become a problem during job selection, vacation selection, call-out for casuals and many other examples. The Employer and the Union have agreed to deal with this through the process outlined in the Collective Agreement. This process is called disambiguation. The Collective Agreement calls for the use of chance (example: coin flip) to determine who has the higher seniority. If you have the same seniority date as another worker and you want the disambiguation process to occur sooner, please contact a steward.



Job Postings – multiple applications

The Employer and the Union have agreed that workers have the right to apply for more than one vacant position at a time. You will be asked to decide an order of preference.



Changes to Paramedical



As of April 1, 2021, benefits (in provincially funded sites only) for paramedical coverage (massage therapy, chiro, etc.) will be improved. The $10 maximum per visit will be removed. The Employer has ensured that your insurance provide is ready to make this change.



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP