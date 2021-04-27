Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. All BCGEU Members at Community Builders Group (CBG), Local 303 - Your Representatives on the Safety Committee - BCGEU

All BCGEU Members at Community Builders Group (CBG), Local 303 - Your Representatives on the Safety Committee - BCGEU

Published on April 27, 2021

Your Safety Committee has worker representatives that meet once a month to monitor safety in the workplace. They also conduct joint investigations of workplace hazards and incidents.

  • Joanne Etienne
  • Mary Calmerin
  • Bre Nicolson
  • Jennifer Bourget
  • Reina Barnes

 
**Please print and post on the Union Board at your Worksite**
 
 
 
In solidarity
 
Fateh Born
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP