Bargaining Survey – We Need Your Input!

To prepare to negotiate renewal of your collective agreement, your bargaining committee needs your input on what is important to you. Please check your email, or ask a coworker for the link, to complete the electronic survey by Friday, June 27, 2025 .

Bargaining Townhall Meeting

Your bargaining committee will host a virtual bargaining townhall meeting to provide an overview of the negotiating process and to answer some of your questions. Due to time constraints, we will follow a modified townhall format with questions submitted in advance. If you submit a question that is not answered, we will either reach out to you directly or address it in a subsequent bargaining bulletin. Please submit any questions by email to [email protected] by Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

When: 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM PDT

How: Zoom Videoconference or Teleconference

Check your email or ask a coworker for the Zoom meeting details.

If you are new to using Zoom, please familiarize yourself with how to join a Zoom meeting.

Thank you in advance for your participation. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee.

If you or a co-worker are not receiving these bulletins directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we don't have a current personal email address on file. If this is you, please connect with a member of your worksite bargaining committee and have them pass your contact information to the BCGEU. Alternatively, you may provide or update your contact information at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

In solidarity,

Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Shannon Moyle, Bargaining Committee Member

Victoria Gray, Bargaining Committee Member

Lil Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department





