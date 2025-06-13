Bargaining Survey – We Need Your Input!
To prepare to negotiate renewal of your collective agreement, your bargaining committee needs your input on what is important to you. Please check your email, or ask a coworker for the link, to complete the electronic survey by Friday, June 27, 2025.
Bargaining Townhall Meeting
Your bargaining committee will host a virtual bargaining townhall meeting to provide an overview of the negotiating process and to answer some of your questions. Due to time constraints, we will follow a modified townhall format with questions submitted in advance. If you submit a question that is not answered, we will either reach out to you directly or address it in a subsequent bargaining bulletin. Please submit any questions by email to [email protected] by Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 5:00 PM.
Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025
When: 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM PDT
How: Zoom Videoconference or Teleconference
Check your email or ask a coworker for the Zoom meeting details.
If you are new to using Zoom, please familiarize yourself with how to join a Zoom meeting.
Thank you in advance for your participation. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee.
If you or a co-worker are not receiving these bulletins directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we don't have a current personal email address on file. If this is you, please connect with a member of your worksite bargaining committee and have them pass your contact information to the BCGEU. Alternatively, you may provide or update your contact information at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.
In solidarity,
Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Shannon Moyle, Bargaining Committee Member
Victoria Gray, Bargaining Committee Member
Lil Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs