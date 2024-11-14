Click here to find info on COVID-19

All BCGEU Members at Component 4 Health Science Professionals - Bargaining Committee Announcement - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 14, 2024

As you are aware, we recently held the bargaining conference for Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) members. At the conference, we reviewed the bargaining surveys sent in by the members and set priorities for this round of negotiations. As well, we elected the bargaining committee (see below) who are meeting this week to finalize our bargaining proposals. Bargaining will commence in the new year, although specific dates are not known at this time.

Vancouver Island

Matthew Cook

Vancouver Island (alternate)

Peter Carter

 

 

Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley

Tim Little

Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley (alternate)

Andrea Johnson

 

 

Northern & Interior BC

Virginie Fostroy

Northern & Interior BC (alternate)

Jered Dennis

 

Another bulletin with updated information will be sent once bargaining has commenced.

 

In Solidarity,
 
Michelle McAuley
Staff Representative - Negotiations

