As you are aware, we recently held the bargaining conference for Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) members. At the conference, we reviewed the bargaining surveys sent in by the members and set priorities for this round of negotiations. As well, we elected the bargaining committee (see below) who are meeting this week to finalize our bargaining proposals. Bargaining will commence in the new year, although specific dates are not known at this time.
|
Vancouver Island
|
Matthew Cook
|
Vancouver Island (alternate)
|
Peter Carter
|
|
|
Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley
|
Tim Little
|
Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley (alternate)
|
Andrea Johnson
|
|
|
Northern & Interior BC
|
Virginie Fostroy
|
Northern & Interior BC (alternate)
|
Jered Dennis
Another bulletin with updated information will be sent once bargaining has commenced.
In Solidarity,
Michelle McAuley
Staff Representative - Negotiations
