BCGEU MEMBERS AT DOUGLAS CARE VOTE 100% IN FAVOUR OF POTENTIAL STRIKE ACTION!

Well done everyone! An impressive number of you took the time to go on-line and vote during the week of March 21st. Thank-you!





Employer, are you listening?!

It's time to come back to the bargaining table with something serious!



In the coming days, your bargaining committee will be meeting to discuss our next steps. We promise to keep all of you informed as matters develop!

To ensure you receive a copy of future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

If you know that a co-worker did not receive a bulletin, please share this link with them to correct their contact information.

In solidarity,

Bargaining Committee Chair Ryan Richard

Bargaining Committee member Ranjit Gahunia

Bargaining Committee member Stephanie Kitzler

Chad McQuarrie, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP