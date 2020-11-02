Your Union is holding an election to fill one (1) vacancy for a representative to the Labour/Management Relations Committee ("JLMRC").

Representatives at the JLMRC should be team players who want to make things better for everyone. They talk to workers and workers talk to them. They know what is going on at the college and, most importantly, want to solve problems . They should be knowledgeable and confident enough to speak to the Employer on your behalf.

The guiding principles of the JLMRC are explained in Article 9.3 of your Collective Agreement. The purpose of this committee is to have a regular opportunity to sit down with the Employer to discuss the issues of concern to workers and try to resolve problems before they turn into grievances.

To nominate someone for the JLMRC position, please complete the attached nomination form and return it to the Lower Mainland Area Office no later than 5:00pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020:

Email: area03@bcgeu.ca

Fax: 604-215-1410

If more than one (1) member is nominated, then an election will occur.

Please note that the Union is also running an election to fill four steward vacancies, so please ensure that you use the attached form to nominate yourself or another BCGEU member for the JLMRC representative position.



Download nomination form here

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP