Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Click here to read more.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All BCGEU Members at Douglas College - By-Election for the Labour/Management Relations Committee - BCGEU
All BCGEU Members at Douglas College - By-Election for the Labour/Management Relations Committee - BCGEU
Published on November 02, 2020
Your Union is holding an election to fill one (1) vacancy for a representative to the Labour/Management Relations Committee ("JLMRC").
Representatives at the JLMRC should be team players who want to make things better for everyone. They talk to workers and workers talk to them. They know what is going on at the college and, most importantly, want to solve problems. They should be knowledgeable and confident enough to speak to the Employer on your behalf.
The guiding principles of the JLMRC are explained in Article 9.3 of your Collective Agreement. The purpose of this committee is to have a regular opportunity to sit down with the Employer to discuss the issues of concern to workers and try to resolve problems before they turn into grievances. of concern to workers and try to resolve problems before they turn into grievances.
To nominate someone for the JLMRC position, please complete the attached nomination form and return it to the Lower Mainland Area Office no later than 5:00pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020:
Email: area03@bcgeu.ca Fax: 604-215-1410
If more than one (1) member is nominated, then an election will occur.
Please note that the Union is also running an election to fill four steward vacancies, so please ensure that you use the attached form to nominate yourself or another BCGEU member for the JLMRC representative position.