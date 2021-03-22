Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. All BCGEU Members at Elements Casino Victoria (Security) - Bargaining builds momentum – More challenging discussions to come - BCGEU

Published on March 22, 2021

Your Bargaining Committee continued negotiations with the employer on Thursday, March 18th and Friday, March 19th. We tabled a complete collective agreement and secured sign-off on many articles. Our next dates are Thursday, March 27th and Friday, March 28th, when we will begin discussing more challenging articles. This is a unique time to bargain a collective agreement as the Casino is closed, and the future remains unclear. Both parties are working hard to put together a collective agreement before opening.
 
 
In solidarity,
 
Your Bargaining Committee:
 
Tammy Cornell
Jason (JT) Tice
Deanne Terpenning
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

