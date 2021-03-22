Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
All BCGEU Members at Elements Casino Victoria (Security) - Bargaining builds momentum – More challenging discussions to come - BCGEU
Published on March 22, 2021
Your Bargaining Committee continued negotiations with the employer on Thursday, March 18th and Friday, March 19th. We tabled a complete collective agreement and secured sign-off on many articles. Our next dates are Thursday, March 27th and Friday, March 28th, when we will begin discussing more challenging articles. This is a unique time to bargain a collective agreement as the Casino is closed, and the future remains unclear. Both parties are working hard to put together a collective agreement before opening.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee:
Tammy Cornell Jason (JT) Tice Deanne Terpenning Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations