Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All BCGEU Members at Elements Casino Victoria (Security) - Bargaining Update - BCGEU
All BCGEU Members at Elements Casino Victoria (Security) - Bargaining Update - BCGEU
Published on April 09, 2021
We returned to the bargaining table for two days this week. Talks are progressing at a slower pace as the remaining issues are more complex. Additional dates will be scheduled, and talks will continue. Over the coming weeks, someone from the bargaining committee will reach out to update you on progress and to seek additional feedback; if you miss this opportunity, please reach out to one of the committee members yourself.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee:
Tammy Cornell Jason (JT) Tice Deanne Terpenning Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations