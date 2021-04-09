Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. All BCGEU Members at Elements Casino Victoria (Security) - Bargaining Update - BCGEU

Published on April 09, 2021

We returned to the bargaining table for two days this week. Talks are progressing at a slower pace as the remaining issues are more complex. Additional dates will be scheduled, and talks will continue. Over the coming weeks, someone from the bargaining committee will reach out to update you on progress and to seek additional feedback; if you miss this opportunity, please reach out to one of the committee members yourself.
 
In solidarity,
 
Your Bargaining Committee:
 
Tammy Cornell
Jason (JT) Tice
Deanne Terpenning
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

