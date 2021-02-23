Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. All BCGEU Members at Elements Casino Victoria (Security) - Negotiations Process Begins - BCGEU

Published on February 23, 2021

Now the bargaining committee has been elected, we move closer to bargaining a first agreement with your employer. Our initial discussions started February 16 where we discussed protocols and identified the process we will use for these negotiations. Our next dates with the Employer will be March 18 and 19.
 
 
In solidarity,
 
Your Bargaining Committee:
 
Tammy Cornell
Jason (JT) Tice
Deanne Terpenning
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

