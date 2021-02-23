Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All BCGEU Members at Elements Casino Victoria (Security) - Negotiations Process Begins - BCGEU
All BCGEU Members at Elements Casino Victoria (Security) - Negotiations Process Begins - BCGEU
Published on February 23, 2021
Now the bargaining committee has been elected, we move closer to bargaining a first agreement with your employer. Our initial discussions started February 16 where we discussed protocols and identified the process we will use for these negotiations. Our next dates with the Employer will be March 18 and 19.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee:
Tammy Cornell Jason (JT) Tice Deanne Terpenning Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations