All BCGEU members at Elim Village - Employer Ratification and Next Steps

I can confirm that the Employer has now also ratified the tentative agreement which means that all the new provisions are now in effect at Elim Village.

In the coming weeks an initial draft of the new agreement will be created and reviewed by both your bargaining committee and the employer. Once that is complete the document is reviewed by our finalization desk and a signature copy is produced. Note that this can be a lengthy process as the accuracy of the document is important.

Once a signature copy is created and signed it will be distributed electronically to members.

You should be proud of the changes you bargaining committee gained in this round of bargaining and we all thank them for the time and energy they committed on behalf of the membership.

In Solidarity,





Richard Tones

BCGEU Staff Representative

Negotiations Department

