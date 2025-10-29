Hi everyone!
I wanted to introduce you to the newest member of our bargaining committee!
Rebecca Ford has joined us at the bargaining table and brings with her a wealth of knowledge and previous union experience from Aotearoa, New Zealand. She is an Events Host who works at the front desk. Rebecca also volunteers with Good Food Box, Community Dinner, and Fernfest!
Rebecca, Sage, and I are working hard to secure all of you with improved working conditions. Thank you for your patience as we collaborate with Fernwood Neighbourhood House to build a strong collective agreement!
We recognize that we might not be familiar faces for some of you, so we encourage you to stop by the union boards for a bargaining update and check out our bios.
If you would like more information on how bargaining is going, or if you would like to get in touch with us about your ideas, reach out at the contact information listed on the bulletin board, or email us at [email protected].
In solidarity,
Maiya
Bargaining Committee Chair
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
I wanted to introduce you to the newest member of our bargaining committee!
Rebecca Ford has joined us at the bargaining table and brings with her a wealth of knowledge and previous union experience from Aotearoa, New Zealand. She is an Events Host who works at the front desk. Rebecca also volunteers with Good Food Box, Community Dinner, and Fernfest!
Rebecca, Sage, and I are working hard to secure all of you with improved working conditions. Thank you for your patience as we collaborate with Fernwood Neighbourhood House to build a strong collective agreement!
We recognize that we might not be familiar faces for some of you, so we encourage you to stop by the union boards for a bargaining update and check out our bios.
If you would like more information on how bargaining is going, or if you would like to get in touch with us about your ideas, reach out at the contact information listed on the bulletin board, or email us at [email protected].
In solidarity,
Maiya
Bargaining Committee Chair
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs