Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All BCGEU Members at Firefighters’ Public House, Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel, Crest Hotel and Haida Way Motor Inn - Benefit ID Cards - BCGEU
Published on February 12, 2021
In November 2020, benefit plan provider D.A. Townley mailed new plan member ID cards and information about the new employee and family assistance program (EFAP) to eligible members at their home addresses.
If you did not receive a new benefit plan ID card and EFAP information in the mail, and if you believe you are eligible to participate in the benefit plan under the terms of your collective agreement, you may contact D.A. Townley as follows: