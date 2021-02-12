Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. All BCGEU Members at Firefighters’ Public House, Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel, Crest Hotel and Haida Way Motor Inn - Benefit ID Cards - BCGEU

Published on February 12, 2021

In November 2020, benefit plan provider D.A. Townley mailed new plan member ID cards and information about the new employee and family assistance program (EFAP) to eligible members at their home addresses.
 
If you did not receive a new benefit plan ID card and EFAP information in the mail, and if you believe you are eligible to participate in the benefit plan under the terms of your collective agreement, you may contact D.A. Townley as follows:

Your group policy number is 162028; it will helpful for you to provide this number if you contact D.A. Townley. An updated group benefit plan summary booklet can be found here.
 
In solidarity,
 
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations

