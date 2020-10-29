Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
All BCGEU Members at Fleetwood Villa - Bargaining Committee Elections and Upcoming Joint Labour Management Meeting - BCGEU
Published on October 29, 2020
I'm pleased to announce that Amandeep Khangura has been acclaimed to the bargaining committee as a Bargaining Committee Member.
We will be reviewing the bargaining surveys you completed as we prepare to bargain with your Employer. The surveys will help prioritize bargaining proposals and raise issues that need to be resolved.
As we are just beginning the bargaining process, your bargaining committee will be joining a Joint Labour Management meeting with your employer on November 18. At this meeting, your committee will be able to raise issues that are currently affecting you, without waiting for bargaining.