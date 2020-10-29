 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on October 29, 2020

I'm pleased to announce that Amandeep Khangura has been acclaimed to the bargaining committee as a Bargaining Committee Member.

We will be reviewing the bargaining surveys you completed as we prepare to bargain with your Employer. The surveys will help prioritize bargaining proposals and raise issues that need to be resolved.

As we are just beginning the bargaining process, your bargaining committee will be joining a Joint Labour Management meeting with your employer on November 18. At this meeting, your committee will be able to raise issues that are currently affecting you, without waiting for bargaining.

We want to hear from you what issues should be discussed in this meeting. Please email any items you want raised at the Joint Labour Management meeting to negotiations@bcgeu.ca or Cheryl.prowse@bcgeu.ca.

Look for updates after the Joint Labour Management meeting and our first bargaining caucus.

If you didn't receive this message directly, make sure your Union has your current information by logging into the Members Portal here.

 

In solidarity,

 

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations
Cheryl Prowse, Staff Representative – Area 04 Fraser Valley


Download PDF of notice here

