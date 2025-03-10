A "Drop-In" information meeting with your Bargaining Committee has been scheduled as follows:

The Ratification document can be found HERE.

Ratification Vote

The ratification vote will be conducted by paper ballot, March 14th – March 20th. Ballots will be available at the information meeting, and then available by contacting your Bargaining Committee: Lani Tayag and Elizabeth Duarte.

The voting period will end on March 20th, 2025, and the ballots will be counted the following day on March 21st. We will announce the results shortly thereafter.

Please attend before or after your shift or during a break period at a time when you are not working.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.

In solidarity

Lani Tayag, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Elizabeth Duarte, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations





