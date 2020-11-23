Your Bargaining Committee has carefully considered your recent rejection of the settlement offer of the Fraser Valley collective agreement. We have contacted your employer, Compass Canada, and they will not improve the offer. A copy of the settlement offer is here.

Over the past week, we have talked with as many of you as possible and scheduled a telephone or a Zoom call with the Bargaining Committee. Our contact is limited by the restrictions of social distancing and we have reached out wherever we could.

Based on our conversations with you, we have decided to schedule a second ratification vote. Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of the renewal agreement and we encourage you to vote YES .

You will receive an email on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that does not get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca .

Deadline to cast your vote is 12:00 noon on Monday, November 30 th , 2020.

In solidarity,

Mike Witteveen – Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Bhupinder Thandi - Bargaining Committee Member

Francois Dube - Bargaining Committee Member

Marcia McLean - Bargaining Committee Member

Lynn McFedries – Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download ratification document here

Download PDF of notice here



