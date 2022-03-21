Nominations closed at 5:00pm on Friday, April 29, 2022. There was at least one nomination missed in the earlier bulletin and this bulletin should be considered to be a preliminary report only with a final report on nominations coming out next week.



The four (4) positions available received nominations as follows:



one member from Table Games

Kong William Wu

one member from Food and Beverage (Restaurant and Kitchen classifications)

Jasbir Aujla

Megan Washington

one member from the Slot department, or Cash Cage

Shannon Kyne

Davinder Yadeta

one member from the Security, Race book, Count Team or Guest Service department

Deepmala Grover

Shirley McMillan

The final announcement on nominations will be made next week. If an election is required that announcement will also be made next week.



Thank you to everyone for your participation in this important process.



To help ensure that you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.



If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Gary Bennett,

Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here