The first week of Negotiations wrapped up at the Delta Hotel (Grand Villa), Burnaby, after exchanging non-monetary bargaining packages with your employer. Bargaining took place from March 8th – 11th. So far, discussions have been productive.
This week we are scheduled to bargain from Today until Friday (March 15-18th). We will be continuing non-monetary discussions and, depending on our progress, may table monetary proposals later in the week. Please stay tuned; your support is appreciated.
To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
Thanks for your patience and Support
In solidarity,
Doug Worden, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member
Yvonne Fortt, Bargaining Committee Member
Eason Zhang, Bargaining Committee Member
Irene Jamieson, Bargaining Committee Member
Kevin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.