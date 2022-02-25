The first week of Negotiations wrapped up at the Delta Hotel (Grand Villa), Burnaby, after exchanging non-monetary bargaining packages with your employer. Bargaining took place from March 8th – 11th. So far, discussions have been productive.

This week we are scheduled to bargain from Today until Friday (March 15-18th). We will be continuing non-monetary discussions and, depending on our progress, may table monetary proposals later in the week. Please stay tuned; your support is appreciated.

To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

Thanks for your patience and Support

In solidarity,

Doug Worden, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member

Yvonne Fortt, Bargaining Committee Member

Eason Zhang, Bargaining Committee Member

Irene Jamieson, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations



