Nominations have closed for one Bargaining Committee Chair position and three Bargaining Committee Member positions. There were four nominations for Bargaining Committee Member, two of which also are nominated for Bargaining Committee Chair.

This means that we only require an election for the Bargaining Committee Chair position, and the remaining three nominees for Bargaining Committee Member will be deemed acclaimed.

Bargaining Committee Chair (Election)

Mark Chun

Mathew Ruston

Bargaining Committee Member (Acclaimed)

Mark Chun or Mathew Ruston

Ewa Kordon

Katherine Wiebe

The election for Bargaining Committee Chair will start on Friday May 2, 2025 at 10:00 am and end Friday May 9, 2025 at 4:00 pm and will be held via e-vote and the Simply Voting System. Members in good standing will be receiving an email from that system with voting credentials.

We are communicating broadly to all employees that we have active email address for. If you have received this email, we have your contact information. If a co-worker does not receive this email, ask them to check their junk mail folder or log in to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup to request a BCGEU Member account.

If they have not received this then we likely do not have their most up to date email address and they should update their information using the Member portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/login, plus they can contact [email protected] to receive their credentials. They must do so no later than Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 4:00 pm.

An announcement will be made upon the successful conclusion of the election.

In solidarity,

Richard Tones

Director of Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP